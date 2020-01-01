ATHENS — One of the most frequent questions Dave Walker was asked as the successful head coach at Martinsburg was the key to his success.
Sure, there were the tons of athletes that rolled through the school as Martinsburg as in the midst of winning eight state championships including the last four.
Walker acknowledges the players he has had over the years. But a lot of teams have players.
There had to be an added element.
Walker said his success stemmed from his upbringing and it won’t be much different at Concord, where he was officially named the head coach Monday.
“I took the Coalfields up North, that’s what I used to tell people,” Walker said. “It’s important to never forget where you are from. I’ve never forgotten my roots. I’m proud to be from Wyoming County. I’m proud to be from Pineville, the coal mining community I grew up in. Most of my family were miners growing up. I took that mentality of hard work, toughness and tried to instill that in our kids and it worked out pretty well for me.”
It certainly has. He leaves Martinsburg on a current state-record 56 wins, part of the over close to 250 wins he has had over the Martinsburg years. The seniors on this years team never lost a game during the four-state title runs. Walker made 22 straight postseasons in his stellar Martinsburg career and his 53 playoff wins (including his time at East Hardy, prior to coming to Martinsburg in 1997) is a state record. Consider this, his number of playoff wins is more than five complete seasons.
He had 304 wins in his career, the same number as the West Virginia area code, ironic because West Virginia teams had such a hard time beating the Bulldogs.
Walker said growing up in Pineville, where as a junior high student he spent Friday nights watching the exploits of Curt Warner and the Minutemen on Shuff Field, he never dreamed of being a football coach.
“If you would have told me when i was a teenager I would be the head football coach at Concord University I would have laughed at you,” Walker said. “I wanted to be like every other kid and open my own business or be an entrepreneur. Once I got to (high school) I realized the wanted to coach and I needed to teach and it just ld to public education. I’ve just been blessed in my career to be surrounded by great people and to be able to come home is just a dream come true for me.”
He grew up with Concord Athletic Director Kevin Garrett and they were high school teammates at Pineville, Garrett graduating one year after Walker in 1984.
“We have known each other for a lot of years,” Garrett said. “That’s why I know and feel like we have the right man for the job.”
Walker has been a mentor for many coaches, building a state dynasty in the Eastern Panhandle.
He had local and stateside mentors growing up and in the business.
“Glen McNew at Mullens (and later the successful head coach in Morgantown) was a big help to me early in my career and I have a great relationship with him,” Walker said. “He is also a Concord graduate. I modeled my program a lot after what he did. Denny Price at Musselman in the area up there (in the Eastern Panhandle) was very successful with what he he did. And my college coach (at Glenville) Frank Vincent was instrumental as well.”
But his main influence was his father Marvin, who passed away on June 8, 2018. His mother Lola Faye still lives in Pineville.
“He taught me how to treat people, how to deal with people,” Walker said. “He had the biggest impact on who I am as as man and who I am as a coach.”
Walker has two sons, Derek and Troy.