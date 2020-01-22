PINEVILLE — Law and Order in Wyoming County:
It took three months, but a Pineville man was back in Wyoming County on Monday, Jan. 13, facing some serious allegations, including kidnapping a woman.
Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department had originally interviewed the victim on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
It was then she told them that a man, identified as Jonathan Lee Cook, had on Friday, Oct. 11, taken her to Kopperston, outside of Oceana, where he punched in the head several times. She said when she attempted to fight back, Cook stabbed her.
He removed her clothes and left her in an old mine hollow, according to the report from the sheriff’s department.
She said the man later returned and held her at gunpoint, telling her to get into his vehicle. She was driven to Matheny, she said, where she was beaten again.
She told deputies she was later driven to the county Horse Show Grounds, where the suspect ran her over with his car and knocked her over a hill. She told investigators she did not remember getting back in the car with the suspect, but she woke up there and he eventually dropped her off on Wisdom Road.
Investigators noted that several cuts and bruises were found on the victim.
Cook was found in jail in Tazewell, Virginia, and was brought back to Wyoming County on Monday, Jan. 13.
He is facing several different charges, including kidnapping, battery, brandishing and malicious wounding. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail jail on a $100,000 bond.
Woman reimbursed following alleged fraudulent roof repair
The case of the Wyoming County roof fraud scheme has been solved.
According to the the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, two suspects were identified in a case involving the alleged fraud of an elderly Wyoming County woman.
Deputies met with the two men and restitution was paid to the victim.
The story started on Monday, Jan. 13, when two men showed up at an elderly woman’s home and said someone had sent them to see if she wanted her roof fixed.
The men told her it would cost $1,000 to fix the roof. They then allegedly spent about 20 minutes on the roof, put sealer on the roof and took the $1,000 and left the premises.
Deputies said they were able to identify the two men thanks to the public’s help.