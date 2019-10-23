PINEVILLE — The 15th annual Town of Pineville Autumn Fest is taking shape and will be held Saturday, Oct. 26.
As usual, all of the festivities will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
Several contests and events are already scheduled, including a Chili Cook Off with a $500 People’s Choice award.
Other events include hay rides, cake walks, carved and decorated pumpkin contest, best costume prizes, best decorated booth contest, scream contest, candy corn guessing contest and a jump house for children.
Lineup for entry to Main Street for the trick-or-treating and tailgating begins at 4 p.m. and at the same time, there will be registration for the costume judging at the Wyoming County Courthouse stairs.
Tailgating will being at 5 p.m.
Music will be provided the Thomas Danley Band.
Members of the Autumn Fest committee are Debbie Withrow Bowling; council member Mike Clay; Recorder and Autumn Fest chair Vicki Knight Clay; Beth Cornett; Sonja Davis; Jill Casteel Hendrick; Mayor Mike Kodak; Rhonda Swimm Loving; Deborah Marsh; Sissy Toler; council member Debbie Wiles; and Mary Wykle. Town office employees Elizabeth Kennedy, town manager Marissa Danielle Moore and Norma Warner have also helped in setting up the activities.