An Oceana pharmacist was one of four people charged by a federal grand jury Wednesday in Cincinnati with conspiring to distribute a controlled substance.
Devonna Miller-West, 49, of Oceana, who owned and operated Westside Pharmacy, was one of two pharmacists indicted.
The other was Samuel "Randy" Ballengee, 54, of Lovely, Kentucky, who owned and operated Tug Valley Pharmacy, in Williamson.
Anthony Rattini, 71, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, the former president of opioid distributor Miami-Luken, and James Barclay, 72, the former compliance officer at Miami-Luken, were also charged. The company itself was also indicted.
More than 200 pharmacies in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee were supplied by Miami-Luken.
"Today's arrests should be a wake-up call to distributors and pharmacists who are allowing opioid prescription pills to be illegally sold and dispensed from their facilities," Martin said. "These actions will not be tolerated by the DEA, and they will be brought to justice."
More than 200 pharmacies in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee were supplied by Miami-Luken.
The document states that Rottini, Barclay and Miami-Luken sought to net profits by distributing millions of painkillers to doctors and pharmacists in rural Appalachia, where the opioid epidemic was at its peak.
The distributor allegedly continued to distribute pills to Westside and Tug Valley and other pharmacies after the DEA advised them of their wholesaler responsibilities of ensuring drugs were not diverted and to report suspicious orders.
Rattini, Barclay and Miami-Luken allegedly ignored obvious signs of abuse by distributing more than 2.3 million oxycodone pills and 2.6 million hydrocodone pills to Miller-West's pharmacy in Oceana, a town with a population of 1,934.
Miami-Luken allegedly supplied Ballengee's pharmacy with more than 120,000 painkiller pills in one month. In a seven-year span (2008-2014) Miami Luken distributed more than 6 million hydrocodone pills to Tug Valley Pharmacy.
The company saw 70 percent of its profit from wholesale distribution. Between 2008-2015, at the height of the opioid epidemic, the company generated $173 million in consolidated sales yearly.
Miami-Luken, between 2012-2014, allegedly provided another pharmacy with 2.2 million pills despite that pharmacy's being cut off by other wholesalers.
From 2008-2011, the wholesaler allegedly supplied more than 3.7 million hydrocodone pills to a pharmacy in Kermit, West Virginia - a town with 400 population.
Each of the defendants, as well as Miami-Luken Inc., is charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances, which is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.