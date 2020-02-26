The Upsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held a meeting on Feb. 15 at the Rockcastle Baptist Church in Pineville.
The minutes of the Chapter’s Jan. 11 meeting were read and approved without additions or corrections, after which the Chapter voted to support various charities chosen from a list of funds received from International. Reports were received from the Chapter Treasurer and following committees:
- Hostess and Program: This meeting was hosted by Melody Cook and Joyce Cook; the next meeting will be hosted by Vikki Stevens.
- Membership: Kathy Thompson informed the Chapter that Geneva Martin has decided to take a leave of absence for the remainder of the Sorority year.
- Service: Breakfast items for children were brought to this meeting, and a decision was made to use this year’s hostess gift money to help Stacey Lusk purchase items to place in the Thirty-One tote bags she is donating to the Manor.
- Publicity: An article on the Chapter’s January meeting was published in the Wyoming County Report and the Independent Herald.
- Social: A Valentine Queen’s Social was held at this meeting, during which Mickey Pendry was presented with a cake, gift, and cards from her sisters. A St. Patrick’s Day Social will be held at the next meeting.
- Cultural Program: Kathy Thompson read handwritten thank-you cards sent by the Glen Fork fourth-graders for the school supplies donated by the Chapter.
- City Council: The Sorority City Council has been advised that Upsilon Master chooses to opt out of sponsoring a Valentine Dance in the future. This year’s City Council Founder’s Day event will be held on April 23 at Rockcastle Baptist Church and will feature finger foods and desserts. The next City Council meeting will be held in late March or early April.
Hostess gifts were won by Kathy Thompson, Donna Musgrave, and Teresa Blackmon. Also in attendance were: Kathy Cochran, Joyce Cook, Melody Cook, Debbie Dalton, and Mickey Pendry.