It was hot Saturday.
No news flash there.
I parked and started to walk down the driveway to my back yard. I stopped under a tree branch which, along with a gentle summer breeze, was a brief respite from the heat. As I stood there I looked around at the beauty of the trees and plants.
I looked down at my back deck and approved of the tomato vines growing there in containers. Notice that I said vines. I seem to be much better at growing vines than tomatoes. And I knew that the AC was making it nice and cool on the inside. A welcoming sight.
Still, there was something missing and I knew exactly what it was.
Barby was not there waiting.
I am pretty good at filling my time. Every day I "run my traps." I get up, clean up, take a couple of pills and head out. Summit Bank provides free coffee and minor abuse. Then to Rhonda's Pharmacy where I receive more free coffee and major abuse, which is tempered by the fact that I am included in most activities that involve food. Goodson's gets a visit as well as The Pinnacle.
All that is good and helps sustain me. I am so fortunate to have the friends that I have who have been my rock in recent years.
Anyway, as I looked at my house it reminded me once again that I was not coming home to Barby. I was alone. My thoughts wandered to folks I know who lost a companion after many, many years. The home is never the same when one is gone.
Barb made an impression on many others in her life ... some she never knew about .
For instance, when Carolyn was in CAMC, Herbie and Billy and I went to visit. As we walked from the parking building to the hospital, I remarked how many times I retraced those same steps, including the floor and section. It was the same section where Barb spent many days and nights while we searched for a nursing home for her.
After a while in Carolyn's room, I said I was going to see if that was possibly the same area that Barb stayed almost four years before. I approached the nurses' station and asked the lady there if the room nearby was possibly the same room my wife had been in. Immediately, she said, "Yes, you're Mister Cline aren't you?"
Another nurse also remembered us and told me that they had posted a column I had written about Barby and Alzheimer's on their message board. Before we left, another nurse and an LPN told me they remembered her. Made me feel good.
Anyway, every day is not so melancholy, but they come and there is nothing you can do to change it. You cope.
Email Paige Cline at sportspaige30@gmail.com.