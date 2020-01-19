Our little county has been hit hard in recent weeks by the deaths of a diverse group of citizens.
Joe Short was a proud graduate of Baileysville High in the early 1950s. He played sports and excelled in the classroom as well as in athletics.
For a spell, I buddied with Joe and his pals. What I remember about that rime was that Joe would not talk. That’s right, he didn’t talk. That is, except for his buddy and cousin Jim Short.
He went in the Air Force and when he came out he never stopped talking. Dwight Meadows, who went to school with Joe, says that Joe wouldn’t talk until the football coach at the time put him at quarterback and he had to talk to call signals. And so he did.
Joe Short graduated from Marshall and became a teacher. He went on to become a principal and when he retired, he was the head man at Pineville Middle. After that he tried his hand at politics and served several terms as county assessor.
Joe was one of those guys devoted to service. He loved his family and his country.
Benny Toler gained fame several years ago by fighting. No, not brawling, although he may have done his share of that. He was probably the best of a group of good boxers based in Oceana.
After his boxing days, Benny changed his lifestyle. He worked hard and raised a fine family. He will be missed by more people than he ever imagined.
I just learned that a cousin who had been a resident at the nursing home in New Richmond had died.
Billie Hannan was a child of my mother’s youngest sister who had died too young. She was a Christian who lived her faith every day.
She lost her husband several years ago and did not have it easy after that. She was ready to rejoin him and other loved ones who have gone on before.
Gyneth Tilley died just two months short of living 100 years.
This feisty little woman was teacher, advisor, role model and just an inspiration to all who came in contact with her. She was driving her car well into her 90s. Admittedly, she might have terrorized a few people with her driving.
Gyneth was brought back home for her funeral where she was bid farewell by hundreds of grieving friends and admirers.
And then there was probably the saddest of all the deaths — that of Gavin Cook. Gavin was called to his heavenly home at the age of 12 years. That compared to the almost 100 years of Gyneth Tilley.
The family is left to wonder about things that mortals will never understand. I can only imagine the terrible pain that Mother Tiffany and the family is going through. I am certain that their faith will sustain them.