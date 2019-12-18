Editor’s note: This column was previously published in the Independent Herald. It is being reprinted here by reader request.
When we were children and the Christmas season rolled around, the excitement would begin to build until it seemed as if Christmas would never get here.
Kids in the Cline home would start leafing through the mail order catalogs as soon as they arrived in the mail. The pages of Sears and Roebuck, Montgomery Ward, and sometimes Spiegel would be ragged from the constant turning. Especially the toy section.
Most of the toys that we actually saw before the big day were in the 5 & 10, Crews’ store and Holloway Drug. The dime store had affordable toys, while Holloway’s carried the elite of gift candies back then. They touted their product as Hollingsworth’s Unusual Candies. They were known for their distinctive red box covered with cellophane. The higher-priced boxes would have a fancy artificial flower on the lid. These were favorites with guys trying to impress a young lady or husbands who, much like today, had no idea what to get the wife.
Also at Holloway’s were the dependable last-minute gifts like Fostoria glassware. It was expensive, but one piece at a time was affordable. As soon as I was old enough to get a present for my mother, I knew that Fostoria would please her.
Besides the candies of every price range, the drug store had sets for the ladies with rather expensive fragrances and powders. Then there was the ever-dependable Evening in Paris. The colognes and powders came in a pretty, dark-purple box or bottle with its distinctive blue tassel. And it was priced for the lower incomes. In later years, people made jokes about Evening in Paris as the epitome of cheap perfume. But in the day, it was given and received with love.
I have written before, maybe more than once, about one of the surest signs of Christmas. The memories linger to this day of when they would string the colored lights across Main Street from telephone pole to telephone pole. The softly colored bulbs would form a canopy of red, blue, green and yellow that could warm the hardest of hearts.
The stores would stay open late downtown and Dad would load up Mom and the kids and get to town early to get a good parking space. We were thrilled.
It was great when our parents brought ice cream from the drug store. And sometimes an older brother would go to Allen’s Restaurant for hot dogs or hamburgers. The aroma that came when we opened those bags was indescribable.
Ranny and I used to talk about how we would get religious in the days preceding Christmas. We knew which churches were giving out bags of goodies and on which night. But we got a healthy dose of the real meaning of Christmas while we were there.
One of the big events was the Community Christmas Tree in the courtroom of the Court House. Every child was given a gift. I later learned that the gift that night might be the only gift that some kids would get. But that and a bag full of candies and nuts would help anybody’s Christmas.
Those days are gone forever, I suppose. No canopy of lights. No kids playing on the courthouse lawn. No singing carols in the court room.
But I can close my eyes and picture Dad talking and laughing on the streets with friends, or Mom slipping mysterious packages into the car trunk.
All that is gone, I’m afraid — but I look at the kids of today and think that someday they might look back at the Christmas of 2019 and remember a time when they were just ... growin’ up.
Merry Christmas, everyone.