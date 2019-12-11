It is always with great sadness when I report the passing of a lifetime friend.
Bob McClain, like many of us, was a child of the depression. It was a time when kids — and adults, too, I suppose — learned life’s lessons by necessity rather than choice. “Mac,” which was the only name he had back then, was already beginning to create an identity and personality unlike any that I would encounter in all the years to follow.
Mac was the same grade and age as my brother Ranny. That meant he was a couple years younger than me. Mac’s dad managed the local pool room and also sang in a gospel quartet. That meant that Mac had the run of the pool room. Since he was a frequent customer at the local roller skating rink, he became proficient on the wheels. I have seen him in the pool room skating from table to table as he racked balls for his dad.
Mac spent his earlier years in Pineville with the likes of brother Ranny and good friend Tom Gunter. When he was to enter high school at Pineville, his daddy got a job in Mullens and Mac blossomed as a star basketball under the legendary Lewis D’Antoni. He led the Rebels for three years, making all-state and making state tournament appearances. His play got him a scholarship to WV Tech, where the Golden Bears were turning heads by averaging over 100 points a game. He made a fine career there.
After college, Mac did a teaching stint in Glen Rogers. There he met the love of his life. Ann was one of the pretty Cozort girls of Ravencliff. They forged a bond that is still alive today. That union produced Wayne, Jerry and Kelly, their loving children.
Ann was not surprised that Mac still harbored a love of baseball and, later, golf. He played for different teams in the talent-rich Raleigh County where he built a name for himself with his seemingly effortless swing that reminded fans of Ted Williams.
Somewhere around this time Mac found golf ... or golf found him. We played wherever and whenever we could for a while and then they built the course at Clear Fork where we spent hundreds of hours at the other love of our lives. We played with old friends and made new ones. Friendships that would last a lifetime.
On the golf course, Bob McClain was unique. He was a natural left-hander and was developing into one of the better golfers at Clear Fork. For some reason, he became convinced that golf was for right-handers, so he changed. Oh, by the way, somewhere along this time, someone (I kinda think it was Stoobie) gave him the name “Hack.” It was not a term of disrespect, but one of those things that best buddies can not only live with, but also embrace. Anyway, Hack was his name to his friends.
Golfers as a whole are tinkerers. They will try almost anything to improve their game. Hack resorted to a monstrosity of a club to help avoid a everything from shanks to yanks to banana balls and yips. It had a head as big as a softball and a loft like a wedge. It was named, appropriately, “Jaws.” At one stretch, he teed off with a five iron on every hole. His driver had failed him again.
There are many, many Hack stories and they will be told for years to come. This has been just a brief glimpse into the life of this complex and simple human being.
Keep ‘em in the short grass Hack. Maybe soon, it’ll be three holes for a dollar before it gets too dark.