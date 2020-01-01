CHARLESTON — For more than 30 years, children in the Mountain State have benefited from Read Aloud West Virginia. Most of those years, Mary Kay Bond has been at the helm of the organization.
Earlier this month, though, Bond announced her retirement as executive director. She still works as a volunteer trainer for the organization, but, as the founder of Read Aloud West Virginia, she is excited to see what comes for the organization in the future.
“I didn’t leave cold turkey. It’d be like cutting off my arm,” Bond said. “I still remain invested in the organization. I always will be. But I know that it will succeed under the new leadership. That’s not something I’m concerned about at all — these people are believers.”
Bond leaves the organization in the hands of Dawn Miller, who previously served as the communications director for the organization and has been a volunteer for more than 20 years.
For Bond, the change is an opportunity to spend more time with her grandchildren. Now, she uses the skills she learned while leading to help enrich their lives, and it’s a mission close to her heart.
Through her years serving the organization, she’s seen the change reading can have on children.
She explains the process using the metaphor of a three-legged stool, where family, educators and the community at-large balance each other to provide a strong base for a child to thrive. If only one or two of those legs are working, she said, the child will be at a disadvantage.
This is something she learned as she formed Read Aloud West Virginia in Kanawha County in the 1980s. Bond was a new mother at the time, and someone gifted her a handbook for the national Read Aloud program.
Later, as her son was starting preschool at First Presbyterian, those at the school asked for ideas for a parent education night. She pitched Read Aloud.
Bond and a group of other mothers got together and watched a film about the program and how it could be implemented.
“This is going to age me, but it was a reeled film,” Bond said, laughing. “We brought it to First Presby preschool’s parent education forum, and we wanted to build on that … we got together and we named ourselves Read Aloud West Virginia, even though we were only in Kanawha County at the time.”
The name was fitting, though. As word spread, libraries involved had friends living around the state. Soon they were fielding calls from educators in Jackson County, then Monongalia. Eventually they set out to let more know about the program and how having people enter a classroom — just once a week — to read to young children helped them develop.
It was also a chance to educate parents on the opportunities they leave on the table if they opt not to read to their children.
“Our premise at Read Aloud is that teachers teach reading, but families raise readers. I include within that family not only the family you live with, but really this whole community around a child,” Bond said. “When a community volunteer comes into a classroom and reads, that person is becoming a part of the child’s classroom and, in a way, their life. They’ll see them in public and say, ‘That’s my reader!’”
She’s heard stories from volunteers of this happening in grocery stores, movie theaters and community events. It’s an affirmation, she said, that this person means something to the child, and so does the reading itself.
For children, being read to helps stimulate how the brain is going to develop, according to studies from the American Academy of Pediatrics. When children are read to at a younger age, they have a wider vocabulary and comprehensive skills.
The study explains that they’re more likely to have higher literacy skills. Bond said this extends past reading fiction and nonfiction books to helping them in adulthood better understand other subjects — things that can help them be more resilient and self-sustaining as they grow.
“We know that there’s evidence that people with higher reading skills obviously are more likely to be employed, and there’s even health benefits,” Bond said. “Medical literacy, financial literacy, these things that help you be successful. The root word in both is ‘literacy.’ If you’ve got that capability to master that, you can retool your skills. If you struggle to read, this is going to hold you back.”
Even with this evidence, though, the mission of Read Aloud hasn’t come without its struggles. As the education system changes, Read Aloud has been challenged at times, especially as it has fought against the idea that high test scores should be the only goal of a classroom.
There was a phase, Bond said, where educators didn’t see the need for someone to come in and read to their children. It wasn’t something that could be tested on.
“But kids don’t fall in love with vowels and consonants. They fall in love with stories,” Bond said. “That’s incumbent on every adult to share those stories. If you learn to like those stories, you can get information on anything you care about in a book somewhere.”
Outside the classroom, too, Bond and Read Aloud try to encourage this kind of development. Through book drives and giveaways, the organization works to get books into the homes of children.
When a parent reads to a child at home, Bond said, she sees the child form positive associations with the activity. That helps encourage the behavior in the future, and as a source of recreation, not a chore or assignment.
An important aspect, though, is ensuring kids are being read (or reading) the right books. In other words, Bond said, allowing them to have a say in what is read. Sometimes they will choose one with a cover that stands out or on a subject — like spiders — that fascinates them.
That small act of allowing them to choose their own book gives them a sense of agency in the activity, Bond said. It’s something they’re doing for themselves at that point.
“Face it — we don’t all like the same vegetables. We don’t all like the same music,” Bond said. “Why would we all like the same book?”
And part of making reading exciting to the child is the responsibility of the adult, according to Bond. They need to be excited and invested in what they’re reading.
“Kids are like little mimics. If they see you can be excited about it, they’re going to want to be excited, too,” Bond said. “A reader should be lively and involve the children in the storytelling.”
That’s part of the reason that Read Aloud trains its volunteers. It’s just a one-day, one-time training, but Bond said they want to ensure that anyone who enters a classroom to read is ready to read in the most beneficial way to both the children and themselves.
“Of course, we know anyone who volunteers probably knows how to read, but there are techniques that make this a worthwhile endeavor, and we want to make sure we can pass those on,” Bond said.
While education systems have come back around to encouraging Read Aloud’s program and practices, Bond said the struggles aren’t over.
As screen time and technology start to define the younger generations, she worries about the effect on pleasure reading and literature.
Presenting your child with vocabulary and spelling games — as educational as they claim to be — is not the same as sitting down and exploring a story with them. Furthermore, she said, the screens themselves could potentially be less effective than reading on a page.
These are things that educators and researchers are still exploring, she said, but there is research that more screen time at a young age can breed reading delays. There’s never been any research that negates the work of reading a printed book with a child — so why stop now?
“It’s the bright and shiny, I think,” Bond said. “People, everyone, get caught up in the bright and shiny, and sometimes that’s not reading. But the benefits — you can’t deny the benefits.”
Historically, when Read Aloud West Virginia is going strong — i.e., when it’s expanded through schools with a high number of volunteers — the state’s English and reading scores are higher.
Bond concedes that there are certainly other factors here, but it is a trend. As the culture of technology progresses, she hopes parents will allow the time-tried methods of reading education to survive.
In the meantime, Bond will focus on ensuring that her grandchildren — ages 2, 9 months and 2 months — are thriving in her own, personal at-home Read Aloud program.
“The nice thing about being with my grandchildren is it’s very similar to being with Read Aloud — there are long hours, but you love the people you work with,” Bond said. “Now, it’s time to practice what I preach.”