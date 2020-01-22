CLEAR FORK — Out of a normal class discussion was born what is quickly becoming a tradition.
According to Westside Future Leaders Program Instructor Jim Cook, he was having a discussion one day with a student leader in one of his classes, Tori Gibson.
“Her boyfriend is deployed and she was talking about sending something that would give him something from home during the holidays,” said Cook, an Air Force veteran himself. “We decided it was a great idea to send every deployed soldier from Wyoming County we could find something. And it grew from there.”
Did it ever.
It all started under the umbrella of what the group has called “Operation Take Care.”
Now it has blossomed into a full-scale, gift-sending project whose only aim is to make a soldier smile or give them a much-needed slice of home.
First, there was Operation Christmas.
The group was able to come up with 21 veterans for the first round of care packages.
“We started with people that we knew and the list grew from there,” Cook said. “Mostly it was by word of mouth. And it has grown since then. And while we are doing it for Wyoming County soldiers, we won’t leave anyone out. People who are on the county line. We have a soldier from Man. We will take anyone who has a soldier. We won’t leave anyone out.”
Now comes the second round of gifts, code-named Operation Valentine.
“We want them to know we don’t just think about them at Christmas,” Cook said.
The group is hopeful to get the packages out soon, and, of course, they will take donations to the care packages.
Items range from tooth brushes to snacks, to ramen noodles to books and packs of cards.
“Snacks are really big — they like those — and there is often down time and they like to have things to occupy the time,” Cook said.
Cook said the class has received several cards and pictures from their soldiers. It’s not the reason they do it, but it is also nice to put a face to a name on a package.
Like Wyoming County native and the U.S. Army’s Hunter Justus, who sent a picture holding the package and said on a Facebook post “I want to thank Jim Cook and the FLP for the Christmas care package! Mail has been a little backed up but the package has arrived. I appreciate the thought!”
Cook added that all donations are accepted and can be dropped off at City Hall in Oceana, or at Westside High School. Or, people who wish to donate can call Cook at 304-682-5096 and he would be glad to pick it up.
The WLP is a new program in its infancy and is sponsored by the West Virginia Air National Guard.