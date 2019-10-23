PINEVILLE — The family edition of Law & Order in Wyoming County:
A man was jailed last month and charged with malicious wounding after assaulting his father, according to published reports.
Court documents indicate that Michael Kennedy of Oceana had beaten his father and hospitalized him with broken ribs on Sept. 27.
A unnamed man called the police to report the incident.
The victim told police the son, Michael Kennedy, became irate, grabbed his father and threw him on the ground. He then began to jump up and down on his chest with his knees. The son told his father he was going to kill him, according to the report. The victim also said he could feel the bones breaking in his chest.
The victim also told police his son was a drug addict.
Kennedy was charged with malicious wounding and was being held in Southern Regional jail with a $10,000 bond.
Mullens woman accused of running over mother’s dog
A Mullens woman was arrested earlier this month after allegedly running over her mother’s dog and killing it.
Mullens police were originally dispatched to a home on a domestic call.
Upon arriving on the scene, the police spoke to the mother of Angela Christian. She told them the suspect had become upset because her brother asked her not to smoke in his car.
She became irate, took her children from her mother’s house and got in the car. The victim and the dog were behind the car when Christian allegedly put the vehicle in reverse. The mother said she yelled at her daughter to stop or she would run over the dog. Christian reportedly replied “(explication) the dog” and accelerated and ran over the dog and narrowly missed her mother.
Christian has been charged with animal cruelty and destruction of property. She was being held in Southern Regional Jail on a a $5,000 bond.