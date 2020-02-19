OCEANA — The city of Oceana joined a growing list of West Virginia municipalities to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.
The city council unanimously approved the resolution at the city council meeting Thursday, Feb. 13.
The city followed the Wyoming County Commission, which approved a similar resolution earlier in the month. That covers the county, but each city much also have a resolution in place.
It simply means that the town supports the Second Amendment, which reads “A regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
The state constitution has a similar article.
“I believe in the constitution and the right to keep and bear arms,” recorder Jim Cook, an Air Force veteran, said.
“We more or less intended this as a message that we don’t want to end up being like Virginia passing all these gun laws. Not that it is going to happen, but as a sign that we don’t want that.”
Prospective candidates must file again in Oceana
Council also addressed the concerns that City Hall had been closed on a recent Saturday which was thought to be the last day for filing for office in the city.
Cook said he made several calls, including to the office of the West Virginia Secretary of State, before the date to make sure closing was legal. The city had recently followed the Secretary of State’s schedule of filing dates.
Some who had hoped to file complained about the office being closed.
After the complaints, Cook went back to the books and found an old code that Oceana’s filing period would be on the first Friday of March (March 6, 2020).
Those who previously filed are being asked to file again to avoid any confusion.
Oceana Police Chief reports on January activities
Oceana Chief of Police Matt Sluss said that, in addition to the routine summons of the month, the police department made 29 misdemeanor arrests and two felony arrests in January. He also reported that the department would be sending its two newest members to the State Police Academy for mandatory training in April and June.