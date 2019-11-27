OCEANA — Oceana Police Department’s newest officer, Phillip Browning, was sworn in last week by Town Recorder Jim Cook.
Another new face should be joining Browning on the force soon, as the department was taking applications through Nov 26 and was planning to administer a physical test today, Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Oceana was accepting applications from both certified and uncertified police officers for the full-time position. Uncertified applicants had to be willing to attend the West Virginia Police Academy for certification.
The town’s minimum requirements for applicants include:
- Familiarity with the Oceana area is preferable
- Be physically fit
- Have a valid WV driver’s license
- US citizenship
- Not convicted of any felony charges
- Not dismissed from public service for misconduct
To be considered for the position, applicants must:
- Must meet all Town of Oceana eligibility requirements
- Applicants must pass a physical/functional capacity test
- Applicants are interviewed by an oral review board
- A background investigation is conducted
- A polygraph examination may be administered
For information about the hiring process, contact Oceana City Hall at 304-682-6231 during normal business hours Monday-Friday.