OCEANA - The city has completed work on the first phase of its new water system.
Questions remain about just when Phase 2 will begin, but Mayor Tom Evans on Tuesday, Aug. 20, said it will happen.
"We have said from the beginning that it is not a matter of doing it; it needs to be done, and it will be done," Evans said. "When that will happen, that's still the question. It could be a couple years, but it's going to be done."
The first phase of the operation - securing a secondary water source - has been completed.
Oceana has hooked up with the Ravencliff/Maben/Sabine Public Service District (PSD) through its plant in Turkey Dip.
The new lines ensure the two PSDs can share water if the need arises.
The cost of that project, which was handled by Cook Construction, was $200,000 and the additional purchase of a generator for the water plant, done through a grant, brought the total of Phase 1 to approximately $350,000.
Phase 2 will include running new pipes through the city.
That project likely will cost the city $5.5 million.
Evans said the city has lined up all but about $1 million needed for the project.
The city last week found out the it was turned down again for a loan from the West Virginia Rural Communities Assistance Program
"They look at each area, each case and I assume there are priorities for each one," Evans said. "I just know we were turned down again."
Oceana currently services about 1,850 customers and is currently operating with original pipes that were installed sometime during the 1940s.
"When you are working with pipes that old, you have a lot of leaks," Evans said. "Our guys have stayed busy. We had one just the other day, just across the street from the McDonald's. When you go in to fix it leak, it's going to mean turning off the water. I know that my water was off."
It's also what needs to happen before the city can run water to areas like Sun Hill and Clear Fork, places that previously did not have city water available.
"With an upgrade, we can probably add another 300 customers (to the current 1,850)," Evans said. "The need is there. We can justify every change, every upgrade, that we need."
Evans said the city recently received a grant to get new sidewalks and one of the decisions that must be made soon is where the new water pipes would run, and under the sidewalks is one of the choices.
The city is also in the process of getting about 20 easements, or permission to cross someone's land or yard, and must three deeds on the old water tanks to begin Phase 2.
The mayor said the goal was to keep the city's water prices as the current level.
Oceana also is nearing completion of its $5 million sewage upgrade project.The sewer plant has all new lift stations, a generator at each station and upgrades at the plant, new ultraviolet lights to kill the bacteria at the plant and new tanks for sludge.
The city is also getting a new truck to haul the tanks.