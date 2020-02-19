OCEANA — The Oceana City Council voted Thursday to support a medical marijuana facility that would be located in the old Magic Mart building.
During a lively and often-spirited meeting at city hall, proponents and opponents spoke about the proposed facility, debating the merits and drawbacks of its location in the city limits on Highway 971.
American Heritage Cannabis recently submitted and received approval from the County Commission to proceed.
Dr. Joe Baisden, who runs AHC, represented it at the Commission meeting a week before the Oceana Council meeting. He was not at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The debate often turned to the the opioid crisis in Wyoming County, with Randall Topping, representing a group of concerned citizens against the facility, citing the millions of prescriptions that had been written in the county in the last decade. The nearly decade-old “Oxyana” documentary about the opioid crisis in southern West Virginia, with Oceana serving as the backdrop city, was even mentioned.
“I’m appalled as a God-fearing Christian that anyone would be in favor of (the facility),” Topping told the council. “We have engineered a society that says if you have pain, you take a pill. And if we are making (medical marijuana) here, you can bet some of it is going to end up on the street.”
Some took exception to the statement, including councilman Jared Harless, who said he understood both sides and did not want the meeting to turn judgmental toward either side.
Some citizens brought up the possibility of using the Magic Mart building, which has been empty well over a year now, for other purposes, such as a retirement home.
But Mayor Thomas Evans noted during the meeting that their weren’t a lot of suitors for the space.
“We are a distressed area, the way I see it,” Evans said. “We need to look at ways to make revenue. At the pleasure of the council, the mayor, the recorder and the treasurer, we are moving forward with a letter of support for the facility. We are looking at it from a purely revenue standpoint.”
Evans added that the town would take on whatever additional funds the city would have to incur, but the city would make money from the facility.
AHC said the facility would be a grow site. The product can’t be purchased at a grow site — only at a dispensary --and can only be bought with a doctor’s orders.
Council members twice reiterated it was against recreational marijuana.
Evans said after the meeting that the decision to support the facility was purely financial.
“We need to generate revenue and this is a company that is willing to come here,” Evans said.
AHC said the facility would initially employ 25 people, many of those as around-the-clock security personnel.