WILLIAMSON -- The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended a flood warning for small streams in southeastern Raleigh County, McDowell County, southeastern Mingo County and Wyoming County until 7 p.m. Thursday.
As of 10:44 a.m., between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen.
Flooding of several roads along small streams and creeks has been reported.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible.
The NWS reminds everyone to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Also, stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.