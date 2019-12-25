MULLENS — Mullens City Commissioner Nathan R. England Sr. always liked the way a flag looked flying in his city.
When he found out he could get some flags from Washington, D.C. — flags that flew at the Capitol — he was intrigued.
“I contacted Congresswoman Carol Miller’s office about getting some flags for the City of Mullens,” England said.
When he met the Congresswoman a few weeks later here in Wyoming County, things really started to come together.
“I met her earlier this year at a roundtable event in Pineville (in September) and had been talking to her about several things,” England said. “I found out that if you contact your congressman or congresswoman they will get you a flag that flew over the Capitol building.”
When Congress is in session, they do not fly the same flag daily.
“When in session they fly the flag and when in recess they lower it,” England said. “That flag or flags are then folded and sent to a municipality upon request. It’s a cool process, really.”
Last week the City of Mullens received an early Christmas present when the flag arrived as promised by the Congresswoman.
England, naturally, was ecstatic about the flag.
And they are not done yet.
The flags the city received are cotton.
“They suggested that we fly these flags indoors (at the city all),” England Jr. said. “They are sending me some others that are better outdoor material.”
The city also received a proclamation: “This is to certify that the accompanying flags were donated to the City of Mullens, West Virginia, at the request of the Honorable Carol D. Miller, Member of Congress on November 20, 2019.”
“We are very appreciative that the Congresswoman chose to donate the flags to the City of Mullens,” England said.