Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald

Uncle Sam made an appearance at the Mullens Fourth of July Parade Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald

The folks at Christy's Confections wish the USA a happy birthday during the Mullens Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2019.

Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald

Local children decorate their bikes in patriotic red, white and blue to participate in the Mullens Fourth of July Parade in Mullens July 4, 2019.

Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald

Families wait to see more in the Mullens Fourth of July Parade in Mullens July 4, 2019.

Angie Morrison/The Independent Herald

Christy Seaton, one of the organizers of the Mullens Fourth of July Parade, waves as the parade kicks off in Mullens July 4, 2019.

