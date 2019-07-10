Pic 1
Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald
Uncle Sam made an appearance at the Mullens Fourth of July Parade Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Pic 2
Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald
The folks at Christy's Confections wish the USA a happy birthday during the Mullens Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2019.
Pic 3
Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald
Local children decorate their bikes in patriotic red, white and blue to participate in the Mullens Fourth of July Parade in Mullens July 4, 2019.
Pic 4
Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald
Families wait to see more in the Mullens Fourth of July Parade in Mullens July 4, 2019.
Pic 5
Angie Morrison/The Independent Herald
Christy Seaton, one of the organizers of the Mullens Fourth of July Parade, waves as the parade kicks off in Mullens July 4, 2019.