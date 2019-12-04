HUNTINGTON — For the second year in a row, the Marshall University Lewis College of Business, home of the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, has been named among the nation’s most outstanding business schools, according to the Princeton Review.
The education services company profiles the school in its recently reported list, “Best Business Schools for 2020.” The Princeton Review posted the list Nov. 19.
Avi Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, said the ranking is the result of a shared vision and the commitment to academic excellence of our faculty, staff, students and alumni.
“This acknowledgment is validation of the great work happening at Marshall University to develop strong global business leaders and entrepreneurs,” Mukherjee said in a release. “It is an honor that our M.B.A. program continues to be recognized as one of the country’s leading AACSB-accredited programs by the Princeton Review.”
The Princeton Review recommends Marshall as an “excellent choice” for a student aspiring to earn an M.B.A. said Rob Franek, the Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. He said the company chose the schools for its list for 2020 based on data it collected from surveys of administrators at business schools during the 2018–19 academic year. The administrator survey, which numbered more than 200 questions, covered topics from academic offerings and admission requirements to data about currently enrolled students as well as graduates’ employment.
“What makes our ‘Best Business Schools’ designations unique is that we take into account the opinions of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences,” Franek said in a release. “For our 2020 list we surveyed more than 20,700 students at 248 business schools.”
The Princeton Review’s 80-question student survey asked students about their school’s academics, student body and campus life, as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys were conducted during the 2018–19, 2017–18, and 2016–17 academic years.
The Princeton Review’s website profiles of the schools have sections reporting on each school’s academics, student life, admissions information and graduates’ employment data. The profiles also have five categories of ratings that the Princeton Review tallies based on data from its administrator and/or student survey. The ratings are scores that range from 60 to 99. Rating categories are academic experience, admissions selectivity, career, professors being interesting and professors being accessible. To read more about the 2020 Best Business School rankings, visit www.princetonreview.com/best-business-schools.
For more information about admission requirements for the M.B.A. degree program, contact Dr. Marc Sollosy, M.B.A. program director, at sollosy@marshall.edu or Wes Spradlin, associate director of graduate programs, at spradlin2@marshall.edu or 304-746-8964.