CLEAR FORK — For the fourth year, the Mountaineer Food Bank will make stops in Wyoming County.
And food bank area organizer Jim Cook said he expects to be able to provide between 200 to 250 families with the food they need to help get from paycheck to paycheck.
The Sutton-based Mountaineer Food Bank has scheduled Wyoming County stops for Feb. 8, May 16, Aug. 8 and Oct. 10.
Cook said the Feb. 8 event will be held behind Westside High School between the school and the football field. It will be open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Cook said they will remain until all the food is given out.
While the food bank provides around 10 tons of food, Cook said they are always willing to take donations.
“We really don’t want to turn anyone away, so if people are willing to make a donation, we will gladly accept it,” Cook said.
Of course canned foods are always good, but the bank will take all kinds of food.
There is typically enough different foods available that a person can make several dinners.
“We have the canned goods, of course, but we also typically have fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, breads, and sometimes some types of meats,” Cook said. “We even have some desserts. You really can make a few dinners out of the food we give out. We want to make sure people have enough to eat or help get them from paycheck to paycheck.”
Cook said that the volunteers don’t have enough boxes, so he asks that people bring a laundry basket in which to put their food.
With the bulk of food they deal with, Cook said volunteers are needed.
“It’s a good opportunity for churches, or school or civic organizations to volunteer,” Cook said. “The more people we get to volunteer, the better. We really need people to get there about 9 a.m. That’s when the truck rolls in and we need a lot of help getting the food unloaded.”
Cook said they need roughly around 25-30 volunteers.
For more information about volunteering or where you can drop off food, call Cook at 304-682-5096.