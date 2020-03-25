HUNTINGTON — Due to concerns about the new coronavirus, Mountain Health Network hospitals — St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital — are enacting a no-visitor policy that begins at noon Saturday, March 21.
Mountain Health Network also postponed all elective surgeries after Friday.
“After considering what was best for the safety of our patients and employees, we made this difficult decision,” said Dr. Hoyt Burdick, chief clinical officer, Mountain Health Network, in a news release. “The situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing, and we must adapt our policies to change with it. We truly appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation.”
Mountain Health Network’s policies are effective for the hospitals, emergency rooms, outpatient clinics and urgent care.
Hospital officials have made four exceptions to the no-visitor policy.
End-of-life patients will be permitted to have visitors on a case-by-case basis.
Officials also will allow one caregiver to be present for pediatric cases, labor and delivery, the neonatal intensive care unit and the neonatal therapeutic unit for the duration of patients’ stays in the hospitals.
For outpatient clinics and emergency room visits, family members will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary.
If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient.
People authorized to enter an exam room will be identified with a badge provided to them at the entrance screening checkpoints. Additional visitors will not be permitted in the lobby areas.
No visitors will be permitted for anyone in isolation for suspected or confirmed COVID-19.