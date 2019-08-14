CLEAR FORK - Colton Morgan has played more than enough high school football long enough to know the adrenaline rush that occurs on a Friday night.
The Westside senior offensive lineman also knows it pales in comparison to another adrenaline rush.
You see, Morgan wears two helmets.
"In football, you do have an adrenaline rush but that is nothing like the adrenaline rush you get when the tones start going off at 3 a.m.," Morgan said.
The "tones" are the alarms signaling the firemen to report to the station.
Morgan has another volunteer job, that of a fireman with the Oceana Fire Department.
Actually, he is a junior fireman, but will soon become a fireman with the Oceana squad.
Morgan has already passed his Fire 1 and Fire 2 courses, so he has the training needed and will soon be a full-fledged firefighter.
"I'm about 15 days away," Morgan said of his approaching 18th birthday. "The difference is I can't legally go inside a burning structure, but I do fight fires on the exterior of buildings and overhaul after the job is over. Really, I do whatever the officer in charge tells me to do."
He is a student at Westside and a student of firefighting, as well. A lot of course work he is taking can be used as college credits.
"The Fire 1 course alone took 120 hours to complete," Morgan said. "You definitely have to study hard and put in the time."
Morgan was born into the business, his dad Brian and his grandfather Oscar both being members of the Oceana Fire Department.
"It's really just been through my family line," Morgan said. "My grandfather was a chief there (and a founding member of the OFD) and then my father is a captain and secretary/treasurer."
And, Morgan has another interesting tie to the fire department.
His coach at Westside, and previously in middle school, Herbie Halsey, is also a captain with the Oceana Fire Department.
"He is a really good leader in both situations," Morgan said. "He doesn't scream at you or get hateful, he wants you to learn, and also have a good time doing it."
There are three families who have served three generations in the OFD - the Morgans, the Halseys and the Hicks.
One story illustrates how dedicated Morgan is to the job.
On July 27, the evening prior to practice for this, his senior year, the tones sounded sometime around 1 a.m.
There was a fire in the area.
Morgan jumped to action, made his way to the station and ended up fighting a fire until 5:30 a.m. After the cleanup, it was nearly time to go to the first day of practice.
And he never missed a beat.
As a volunteer, and as a junior fireman, he could have let others take the call. But that wasn't in his DNA.
"It is a dangerous job," Morgan said. "But if you are doing something you love, you never have to work a day in your life."
Clearly he loves the job, And he loves playing football. Coach Halsey sees it on a daily basis from the senior.
"He is a hard-nosed kid on the football field," Halsey said. "He kind of takes our motto with the fire department out there on a Friday night. First one in, last one out. He is always working hard on the football field."
Morgan said he hopes to become a professional firefighter after he graduates from Westside next spring.
And it appears he is well on his way to becoming a dedicated first responder.
"I would definitely like to become a professional fireman," Moore said. "I have about 35 to 40 different job offers throughout the paid fire departments right now."
Morgan also thinks that area football fans will see an improved squad when the Renegades kick off the season Aug. 30 hosting Liberty. Last season, Westside finished 1-9 after beating Liberty in the season opener.
"We are definitely going to be a whole lot better this year," Morgan said. "Our freshmen last year had to step it up so they got more experience than we had last year."