HUNTINGTON — Legislators in 2019 passed the first major child welfare reform bill in years and are already working on bills to complement the work they did last session.
Members of the Joint Health Committee received packets of some of the planned 2020 legislation during the November and December interims, which includes four bills relating to the child welfare system. The bills address issues from adoption timelines to Child Protective Services employee recruitment and retention.
The largest of the bills, which are not yet numbered, creates, among other things, a foster child bill of rights and a foster parent/kinship parent bill of rights.
The bill removes the current foster child bill of rights currently in code, replacing it with a longer, more specific list of rights. The bill states the Legislature finds it is in the best interest of West Virginia’s children to acknowledge foster children as active and participating members of the system.
The new bill of rights is a collection of liberties that give foster children agency over their situation, along with the agency to be a kid. Some rights include: the ability to review their case plan; visit and contact with brothers and sisters; to attend school of origin if possible and participate in extracurricular activities; to attend court and speak with the judge; and to have storage space for private use.
Similarly, the foster parents’ and kinship bill of rights states the Legislature finds it is in the best interest of West Virginia’s child welfare system to acknowledge foster parents and kinship caregivers as active and participating members of the system. The bill spells out the rights caregivers have, including the right to have a written copy of their child’s treatment and service plan and the right to 14 days of respite care a year.
Both bills of rights specify the state cannot be sued civilly for failure to enforce the rights; however, the foster care ombudsman will enforce the rights.
The bill also expands on “reasonable and prudent parenting standards,” some of which were included in the 2019 reform bill. “Reasonable and prudent parenting” is the national standard that gives foster parents the authority to make day-to-day decisions affecting children in their care, such as allowing them to participate in extracurricular activities.
The bill will also create a foster family database. The goal of the database will be to help social workers and child placement agencies match children with foster families and target recruitment. The bill also raises the limit on the number of foster children in a home from five to six.
Legislators will also consider a bill aimed at recruiting and retaining CPS workers. The bill sets CPS caseworker classifications with starting salaries from $32,500 for trainees and investigators to $55,000 for supervisors. It also creates a registration requirement for CPS caseworkers and will allow caseworkers to file a grievance if their caseload goes over 25.
The Bureau for Children and Families would also be required to create a new team of five to 10 CPS caseworkers who specialize in bringing foster children back to West Virginia who are in out-of-state residential facilities. The team would evaluate children with the longest length of stay and develop a case plan to transition them to foster or kinship homes.
Another bill would eliminate the 45-day wait period between filing a petition for adoption of a child and the court hearing, along with requiring the adoption hearing take place in the county the foster child was originally removed from. It would also require DHHR pay child placement agencies for adoption services with funds the state receives from the federal government.
Finally, a fourth bill will flesh out the responsibilities of the child welfare ombudsman. The ombudsman position was added to the 2019 reform bill late in the game as a measure to compromise with Democrats wary of the new managed care organization provision. The bill creates access to foster care children and records, including subpoena powers, to assist in investigations of complaints.
The 2020 legislative session begins Wednesday, Jan. 8. The Joint Health Committee will meet Monday and will discuss the child welfare reform bills.