Grammy Award winner and gospel music legend Michael W. Smith is returning to his hometown to perform a very special Christmas show with the Huntington Symphony. Joining the fun will be singer and special guest Marc Martel.
After growing up west of Huntington in Kenova, Smith has gone on to become one of the most successful contemporary Christian music artists in the world. With three Grammy Awards and 40-plus Dove Awards won and 15 million albums sold, Smith has experienced great things in the industry, yet he is still making new and acclaimed albums.
A member of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, Smith recently released his latest Christmas album, “Silver Bells,” with Amy Grant and Marc Martel; released a new children’s book called “Merry Christmas Nighty Night” and released a studio version of his new hit song “Waymaker.”
Smith just ended a Christmas tour with Amy Grant and has now set his sights on his home turf.
Michael W. Smith’s Christmas show with the Huntington Symphony and special guest Marc Martel will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $40 to $110 and are going fast. More information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org or 304-781-8343.
Martel is a singer originally from Canada who now lives in Nashville. Several years ago, he won the chance to be in an officially sanctioned tribute band that recreated the music of Queen after producing a video on YouTube that garnered over 20 million views.
Because of his amazing vocal abilities, Martel was brought in to be the singing voice of Freddie Mercury on the worldwide hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody.
He performed “The Ultimate Queen Celebration” in Huntington on Oct. 22 as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
T. Hogan Haas, the executive director of the Huntington Symphony for over a decade now, says helping to produce this special Christmas show with hometown-boy-made-good Michael W. Smith has been one of the highlights of his time spent in the Jewel City.
“This may be the biggest concert we have ever done,” Haas said. “We had a VIP section in the first three rows that sold out in two days. We have sold a bunch of tickets to people that are coming in for this show from Connecticut and California. There were over 200 tickets bought by people in Connecticut and over 150 purchased by folks in California who are coming here to Huntington to see this performance. It is going to be a great concert, filled with some gospel songs and mostly traditional Christmas music.”
According to Haas, working with Smith has been a wonderful experience.
“Michael brings his own conductor with him and he has never performed at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center before, even though he has played here in Huntington often over the years,” Haas said. “This is a big show for him as well as he told me that he always wanted to perform at the Keith-Albee theater and with the Huntington Symphony. His people sent the music to us ahead of time and our first rehearsal will be on Thursday night, then again on Friday night and on Saturday afternoon, and then Saturday night will be our big production.
“Even in his contract, Michael asked to spend some quality hours with me and the director of the symphony. He said, ‘We have to have dinner together,’ and I said OK, of course. He is a hometown boy, but he is also a big star in his genre. Not long ago he sang at former President Bush’s funeral and that was pretty amazing. This show is going to be a great family-oriented event and it will be good for Huntington.”
As for Michael W. Smith, he is looking forward to bringing his music to the place he grew up in.
“I care about the town of Huntington, because that is where I am from, and I care about those kids and I care about those people,” Smith said. “It looks a little different and feels a little different there now, but the good news is there are a lot of good people there. At my home church where I grew up, the First Baptist Church of Kenova, they have a lot of great things happening and I know they are getting creative and trying to help with some of the problems that we have there, and that is good news.”
Smith’s Christmas show is getting great reviews and he views it as a labor of love.
“I love recording and touring, and I might enjoy it more now than I ever have,” Smith said. “There is no greater thrill for me as an artist than to play with a symphony orchestra. And, Christmas is my favorite time of the year and I love Christmas music, so my goal every night is to make sure everyone leaves in the Christmas spirit.”
Keep up with Smith’s many projects at www.michaelwsmith.com.