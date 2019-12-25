20191225-pih-christmas

— Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald

 The Clear Fork Crazies wish everyone a Merry Christmas before the Westside Renegades girls game against county rival Wyoming East on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Westside won the game 49-45.

