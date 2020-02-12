OCEANA — The building that formerly housed the Magic Mart may have a new suitor.
According to published reports, Appalachian Heritage Cannabis, a medical marijuana company, is interested in purchasing the building, which has been empty since the fall of 2018.
The company wants to put a growing facility in the old department store, which in the past has housed multiple businesses before Magic Mart made it one of its bigger stores in southern West Virginia.
Joseph Baisden, CEO of Appalachian Heritage Cannabis, said the facility would be a used as a distribution center, rather than a dispensary.
He presented a business plan at the Wyoming County Commission meeting on Feb. 5.
The county health board must decide to approve the facility for sale and if that happens, Appalachian Heritage Cannabis could start remodeling as early as April.
A previous attempt to auction the facility failed when no buyer met the minimum-required bid.
A quick Google search of Appalachian Heritage Cannabis leads to the website https://appalachian-heritage-cannabis.business.site/, which states the business is currently conducting equity crowdfunding to get off the ground and provides a phone number for interested investors.