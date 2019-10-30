HUNTINGTON — With a goal of rising to a “level of eminence in the state and across the U.S.,” Marshall University has announced a campaign to collect $150 million for more renovation projects, new scholarships and recovery outreach for the opioid epidemic, among other things.
During the university’s homecoming game Saturday, it was announced that $100 million of that goal has already been collected from private and public donations. The campaign, titled “Marshall Rises,” was presented on the scoreboard with a video featuring a rocket ship ascending into the sky before green fireworks were let off inside the stadium.
“This historic campaign will take Marshall to a new level of prosperity, directly impacting students and alumni for generations to come,” the video stated. “Already, we have seen the work of this campaign come to life with multiple renovation projects and the building of new facilities and future projects including a brand new business school and the much-anticipated building of a baseball stadium right here in Huntington.”
In February, the university announced it was building a $21 million baseball stadium at the site of the old Flint Group Pigments industrial property on 5th Avenue. The campaign has already collected at least $1 million and broke ground Saturday morning for the future site of the facility, scheduled to open in March 2021.
The Marshall Rises campaign will encompass five pillars to ensure “students will graduate from one of the nation’s most distinguished and dynamic universities,” according to the campaign’s website.
Among them are efforts to create more need-based and merit-based scholarships; to create more endowed professorships, professional development funds and support for academic programs; to create new and renovated academic facilities; to generate more funds for faculty and undergraduate research and the arts; and to generate corporate support and recovery outreach for the opioid epidemic.
In October 2016, Marshall University announced the formation of a university-wide substance use recovery coalition, with at least 10 academic departments and programs working together.
“We’ve heard your visions and desires for Marshall to become a nationally recognized leader of many programs, including those in business programs,” according to the website. “We’ve heard your pleas for more research funding, particularly in areas that drastically affect our community, state and region. We’ve heard your ideas for new athletic facilities and student-centered learning spaces. We’ve heard you, and now it’s time to prepare.”
To accomplish this, Marshall said it is seeking donations online or by calling the university’s Office of Planned Giving at 866-308-1346. Any donation amount is welcomed, including anonymous gifts. Those currently donating to the university in sustaining donations are also donating to the campaign.
To learn more information about the campaign and how to donate online, visit rises.marshall.edu.
