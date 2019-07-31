The Independent Herald
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that a representative from his office will take part in Manchin Mobile Monday, bringing Senator Manchin's office to you.
West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a member of his staff, who are there to help and want to listen to concerns and welcome any suggestions. On Monday, Aug. 5, a representative will be available at the Oceana Public Library in Oceana.
"My state representatives constantly travel the state to hear from constituents," Manchin said. "What makes Manchin Mobile Mondays different is that our constituents will know exactly when and where they can sit down and speak with a representative. I have always said I believe in a retail government - making resources available to West Virginians and taking the issues that matter to them back to Washington."
Senator Manchin will not be with the mobile office.