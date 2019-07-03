PINEVILLE - Two men have been apprehended and another remained on the run Friday after a shooting in the area of Covel on Wednesday morning.
According to Wyoming County Sheriff's Department reports, one man was apprehended in Matoaka by Mercer County authorities on Wednesday evening and another was picked up in Mercer County Thursday.
According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, the incident started on Wednesday morning when police received a call about 8:50 a.m. about three men allegedly trying to steal a four-wheeler.
The owner of the four-wheeler confronted the three - identified by the sheriff's department as David Nelson, Derick Milam and David Weis - and brandished a weapon.
The men fled that area and proceeded to Covel and the home of Russell McBride, according to investigators' reports. The three men pulled up in the truck and emerged brandishing pistols and a shotgun. They began shooting. Documents stated that three men were in the yard and Nelson allegedly stood over the victim at one point and fired a shot. Shots were reportedly fired on both ends.
McBride was struck in the face, neck and chest.
He was airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately available.
The three men then took off in a green Ford F-150, headed for Mercer County.
Meanwhile, the first person who encountered the three drove down the road hoping to get a tag number on the truck and eventually drove up behind the three men.
At that point, more shots were fired, striking the pursuing vehicle.
Wyoming County Sheriff's Department Lt. Tommy Blankenship said Nelson was apprehended on the street in Matoaka by Mercer County authorities without incident Wednesday evening. Blankenship said the green Ford pickup was also found in a garage owned by Nelson and a gun was confiscated from the vehicle.
Nelson has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and is being held in Southern Regional on a $100,000 bond. Additionally Nelson has been charged with tampering with evidence in Mercer County.
On Thursday, Milam was arrested in Mercer County and he is currently being charged with four counts of attempted murder, and malicious wounding. He is also being held on a $100,000 bond.
Weis is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous and if spotted should not be approached.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia on their web site. All tips remain unanimous.
Additional charges could be pending for the three men.