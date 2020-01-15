PINEVILLE — Law and Order in Wyoming County:
It was not a pleasant homecoming for one accused felon in the Oceana area Wednesday.
Two deputies were in town on routine business when they spotted a silver vehicle allegedly driven by Tommy Dale Acord.
The two deputies recognized the 27-year-old as a person wanted on two capias warrants for failure to appear. Those are related to a pair of charges — fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.
Those charges date back to August.
Deputy Tommy Blankenship said Acord was pulled over and arrested without incident in Oceana.
Turns out that Acord was a fugitive out of Ohio, wanted in Brown County on felony drug charges.
Blankenship said when the existing charges in Wyoming County are cleared up, Acord will likely be extradited to Ohio to face those felony drug charges there.
Acord, originally from Clear Fork, is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.
n n n
More information has come out about the body that was found in Indian Creek on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The female discovered was identified as Robin Steele, 64.
Sgt. McKinney, of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, said the body was spotted by a high school student on a school bus. The student went home and told his mother. The mother returned to the location and immediately called 911.
McKinney said it appeared the body had been in the creek for about a day or two.
Sgt. McKinney also said the body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.