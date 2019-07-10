HANOVER - Deputies were called to the scene when a man was reportedly shooting a gun toward a neighbor's house on July 1.
Early Monday, Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies got a call that James Richard Browning, 82, of Jeremiah Street was in his yard firing rifle shots across the street at a neighbor's house.
According to reports, Browning was sitting on his porch with his rifle when officers arrived.
Browning was arrested without incident and was charged with wanton endangerment and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence.
No information has been released on why Browning was firing toward the residence. He was being held in Southern Regional Jail on $3,000 bond at press time.