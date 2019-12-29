PINEVILLE — Wyoming County Law and Order:
A Wyoming County man was behind bars after a Christmas Eve shooting in Covel.
According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Lambert, of County, was being held in Southern Regional Jail after he allegedly shot a woman in the foot.
Deputies were called to the home in the Covel Bottom area around 2:30 a.m., where the victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Lambert was apprehended and faces a litany of charges including malicious assault, obstruction, destruction of property and felon in possession of a firearm.
The woman has since been released after being treated for the wound.
Pedestrian stuck by car
No charges were brought after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 97 in Pineville last week.
The accident happened on Monday, Dec. 16, on Main Street when a man exited his car and was attempting to cross the street near the courthouse.
He received minor injuries, according to reports.