CHARLESTON — Applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) are being accepted now until Feb. 21, or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income guidelines have increased for 2020 and must be at or below 60% of the state median income.
In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources worker. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines.
The maximum allowable monthly gross income levels for this year are $1,884 for a household of one; $2,464 for a household of two; $3,043 for a household of three; $3,623 for a household of four; $4,203 for a household of five; $4,782 for a household of six; $5,361 for a household of seven; $5,940 for a household of eight; $6,519 for a household of nine; and $7,098 for a household of 10.
For each additional person, add $579. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.
Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by any Area Agency on Aging. Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.org.
All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by Feb. 21. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619.
Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit the processing of the application.