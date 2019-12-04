LOGAN — Logan native C.D. “Tony” Hylton III will visit Logan to introduce his new novel “Enough” at a book signing event at McCormick’s at 112 Jefferson Ave., in downtown Logan from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
In “Enough,” the rough and tumble brand of politics found in southern West Virginia in 1960 collides with a crusading young newspaper publisher. As a result, two political kingpins set in motion a conspiracy that burns the Lawnsville Crier to the ground and hatches a plot to murder the publisher on a deserted country road, all to silence the Crier from giving its readers the truth in their desperate efforts to cling to political power.
“Enough” focuses on the behind-the-scenes, showing how crooked politicians have maneuvered and used stolen public money, threats, intimidation and government jobs to maintain control of fictional Jordan County for decades.
The key question in “Enough” is can the black ink on Crier pages overcome the mountains of green election cash spent to keep the corrupt political machine in power?
“There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned story about political corruption in West Virginia to pique a reader’s interest,” said Hoppy Kercheval, host of “Talkline” on WVMetroNews. “Tony Hylton accomplishes that and more in ‘Enough.’ Hylton uses his experience in the newspaper business to weave a page-turner of a tale that will leave the reader cheering for the principled small-town journalism.”
Hylton is the son of the late Charlie and Harriet Lee Hylton, who worked for many years with The Logan Banner as managing editor and community news editor respectively.
His lifelong connection with journalism has taken many forms — editor-publisher of the Hinton Daily News (now Hinton News); visiting professor of journalism/public relations at Susquehanna University; public relations practitioner for a national trade association in Washington, DC; communications director for AARP Virginia; and public information officer for a major U.S. Army headquarters in the Republic of Vietnam. His political experience includes serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates and as a candidate for the West Virginia State Senate.
Now a resident of Morgantown, Hylton is a graduate of the West Virginia University P.I. Reed School of Journalism (now School of Media). He also earned a master’s degree in political science from WVU.
The book is available at www.tonyhylton.com.