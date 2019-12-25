HUNTINGTON — Flu season is officially underway, and while West Virginia’s levels of diagnoses remain fairly low, both local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predict a peak later this month and into early January.
According to the CDC, West Virginia is one of two states that reported only localized flu activity as of Dec. 14, with low percentages of health care visits for flu-like illnesses. In contrast, Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia, along with 27 other states, have reported widespread flu activity.
“Right now, the spread looks to be right in line with other seasons, with surveillance through today keeping us at fairly low levels, but increasing,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said Friday. “We know to be ready for the peak of flu season.”
The CDC predicts flu activity to continue to increase and remain elevated nationally, with a 40% chance of a peak in late December, 30% chance in January and a 25% chance in February.
Kilkenny said while the numbers remain low in West Virginia, increased levels this early in the season are unusual.
“As you look at the years, a late-December rise is a little bit early,” he said.
According to Kilkenny, data indicate the state’s ratio of Influenza A to Influenza B is also on par with national levels, showing a slight predominance in Flu B.
“Flu B is a little less severe than Flu A, but regardless, flu can be deadly,” Kilkenny said. “People don’t often see others die from the flu, but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”
So far, the CDC estimates at least 1,800 influenza-related deaths and 3.7 million diagnoses have occurred since Oct. 1.
It’s never too late to receive a flu shot, and while it does take two weeks for the shot to have its full efficacy, Kilkenny said, it’s the best method available to prevent the flu.
“We need to push as hard as we can for people to get their flu shot, even if it’s less effective than we wish it was,” Kilkenny said. “It’s still the best preventative that we have, and we’re very strong proponents.”
Kilkenny also advised those who may feel sick to stay home from work or school, wash their hands frequently and visit their health care provider as soon as they are symptomatic.
“You may be able to shorten the duration of your illness and reduce your likelihood of getting a serious complication that could put you in the hospital,” Kilkenny said.
Flu shots are available for free to those who work, live or volunteer in Cabell County at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, located at 703 7th Ave.