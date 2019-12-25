West Virginia legislators noted Tuesday that the task force Gov. Jim Justice created in 2018 to come up with a long-term fix for escalating public employee health insurance costs hasn’t met in nearly a year.
During a legislative interim committee meeting Tuesday, Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, D-Hancock, asked Ted Cheatham, executive director of the Public Employees Insurance Agency, whatever happened to the PEIA Task Force.
“I don’t know the answer to that. I think that’s a question for the administration,” said Cheatham, who does not serve on the task force but has attended most of its meetings. “I don’t believe they’ve met since January or February of this year.”
The task force last met Jan. 8, when chairman and Justice chief of staff Mike Hall said the 29-member panel would meet again to go over any proposals for PEIA that Justice might announce in his State of the State address the next day.
“We’ll announce another meeting at some point, as we get more clarity,” Hall said at the time.
During that speech, Justice raised his proposal to fund a PEIA rainy day fund to cover future cost increases from a previously announced $100 million to $150 million, but otherwise did not propose any other initiatives for PEIA. Ultimately, the Legislature appropriated $105 million in 2018-19 budget surplus to the fund.
“If they’re not meeting, it sounds like that was their fix — to throw money at the problem,” Swartzmiller said of the task force.
Cheatham said he had no comment.
He said PEIA will spend down about $34 million of that rainy day fund in 2020-21 to avoid premium increases or benefit cuts during the upcoming plan year.
“We need $50 million a year, on average, to keep this plan stabilized,” Cheatham said.
Once the $105 million rainy day fund is exhausted, Cheatham told legislators, “I’ll be back here asking for new revenue, or we’ll be reducing benefits.”
Delegate John Kelly, R-Wood, said that, without real reforms, PEIA will simply repeat the past, spending down reserves until it is forced to raise premiums or cut benefits — issues that helped precipitate the 2018 statewide teachers strike that prompted Justice to create the PEIA Task Force.
“We’re going to be right back where we started from, and I don’t really want to go in that direction,” Kelly said, adding, “I think we’re headed in the wrong direction.”
Meanwhile, asked to compare PEIA coverage with private-sector health insurance plans, Cheatham said he believes PEIA offers good coverage at comparatively low cost.
“I think most people would say they’d love to have our insurance,” he said.
Also Tuesday, Cheatham noted that fewer public school, state and other government employees insured by PEIA retired this year. Normally, about 3,000 active employees move to retiree coverage each year, a number that dropped to about 2,500 this year, he said.
Last month, Consolidated Public Retirement Board Executive Director Jeffrey Fleck noted the same phenomenon, which he attributed to some retirement-age employees deciding to work an additional three years in order to have the full benefit of back-to-back 5 percent pay raises on their pensions.
Under the formula for calculating pension benefits, a teacher or state employee with 25 years of service making $40,000 a year prior to the pay raises could boost his or her pension by more than $4,500 a year by staying on the job for three additional years.