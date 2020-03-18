PINEVILLE — Law and order in Wyoming County, from the courtroom to the interrogation room.
A Wyoming County couple is suing a county surgeon after the husband and wife claimed a surgery the man had caused him several post-surgery complications.
Dinnie Carter and Carla Carter filed the complaint in the Wyoming County Circuit Court against Dr. Dominador Lao, M.D. The complaint cites alleged negligence by the doctor.
On Feb. 15, 2018, Dinnie Carter underwent a cholecystectomy to remove his gallbladder.
Carter alleges that Dr. Lao caused a cystic duct leak during the surgery. He further alleges in the complaint that Lao failed to diagnose and treat the leak during an exploratory surgery that was performed on Feb. 20, 2018. That, he said, caused him life-threatening complications, including sepsis.
The Carters are seeking monetary relief, interest, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief.
They are being represented by James R. Fox and Michelle Roman Fox of the Fox Law Office in Hurricane.
Sheriff’s Office unveils new interrogation room
It’s a brand-new room, but one the non-law-abiding portion of the county might want to avoid.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office recently unveiled a new interrogation room.
The new digs to interview the criminal element in the county is on the second floor of the Wyoming County Commission Building.
The new room, with a desk and two chairs, will be shared with all departments in the county, according to Chief Deputy Brad Ellison.
Flood, virus threats put county on alertCounty first responders were on alert Friday morning when heavy rains for two days before caused flood warnings to be issued across southern West Virginia.
School was canceled for the day in Wyoming County, but the weather improved as the area started to again experience the unseasonably warm weather that has permeated the area this winter.
The county health department is urging that people take precaution against the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic that has caused the cancellation of most activities in and around the area.
That includes washing your hands and avoiding crowded areas.
School has been cancelled around the state by Gov. Jim Justice in an effort to get ahead of the virus.