NEW RICHMOND - Summer has barely begun, but already new Wyoming East football coach Larry Thompson is making good on his first impressions.
Players are fired up. Parents are excited. Fans can hardly wait until the season kicks off in September.
It's been a while since Mullens and Pineville were this fired up for football, perhaps 2014, and more likely not since the 2000 season when the Warriors were coming of a 14-0 state championship season.
Thompson is a big part of that.
The former Mount View coach has received rave reviews everywhere he goes in eastern Wyoming County, talking football and philosophy.
"He has been great and a lot of fun to work with," said Jeremy Bower, a holdover assistant and father of star running back Caleb Bower. "He's a great guy, and has a passion for the game and a great working relationship with the kids."
He is just as likely to talk up an area businessman as he is a new player to his program. And he is adept at both.
Thompson is the prototypical "players" coach. Young enough to relate to his players, less than a decade removed from playing at Concord. Yet he comes from a military background which is appealing to parents of players. He has already tasted postseason success, leading Mount View to the second round of the Class A playoffs.
That resonates with the players.
So does his personality.
"Personality is a big part of it," Thompson said. "I want the players to be comfortable and be able to talk to us as coaches. We want to be able to answer their questions. We go fishing together. We ride together. I even play (basketball, he has coached the ninth grade team the last two seasons) in the open gym with them. We are around these kids and we want to not only help them grow as football players but as young men."
There is a new personality amongst the team, new players wanting to play for the young coach. Simply stated, they love the new boss.
"Coach Thompson is one of a kind," said returning senior receiver Jake Bishop. "I don't think many people anywhere could change a program so fast and in so many ways as him."
His quarterback, Seth Ross, agrees.
"Coach Thompson is great," Ross said. "The way he has rallied this team, the school and the community is really something special and I think it will show this fall."
Added lineman Tanner Jenkins, the lineman of the camp at an earlier 7 on 7 at West Virginia State, "Coach Thompson is a great person and as soon as he got here he has changed everything for the better. Every player has changed their mentality and he had started making changes in the community."
Both of Thompson's parents were U.S. Marines.
With an open door policy, the 30-year-old Thompson says he often talks to parents about his football program and the philosophy he employs, not only on the gridiron but off.
"I think most parents respect and appreciate discipline," Thompson said. "I come from a strict military background. Discipline was big in our home. With that being said, I can be loose with the kids but they also know not to cross that line. We have a great bunch of kids here and they have been buying into what we are doing. And I think along with that the parents and the community believe in what we are doing."
He is even dipping back into the past. The team will honor the 1999 squad on the 20th anniversary of the team winning the Class AA state title during the opening game against Westside Sept. 6.
"I found the jerseys that team wore, and we want to honor the fallen members of that team by presenting those jerseys to the parents," Thompson said. "We are going to get a banner, and have a celebration either before the Westside game or at halftime. I think it is important to have a respect for the past."
One thing is certain. The future is shaping up pretty well, too.
Thompson will be assisted by a mixture of veteran and rookie assistants, including former Wyoming East head coach Gary Poindexter ("getting Gary to join the staff was big for us," Thomspon said), Jeremy Bower, Doug Thorn, Jimmy Adkins, Marcus Schofield, Brandon Pack, Travis McKinney, Cody McCracken and Chris Mills. Vertis Walls has been approved as the new middle school coach.