OCEANA — Turns out that the old Magic Magic Mart will not have a new suitor after all.
At least, not yet.
After being approved by the Wyoming County Commission and getting a letter from the Oceana City Council, reports indicate that Appalachian Heritage Cannabis has withdrawn its interest in the former department store located across the parking lot from Goodson’s on Route 971.
Dr. Joe Baisden said the reason was a lack of project capital at the moment, but he did not rule out possible facilities in the future.
The vacant building was originally selected as a potential site for a growing facility. That means plants would have been grown inside the facility strictly for medical use.
The product would not have been sold at the facility. It could only be purchased with a prescription from distribution centers.
There had been some opposition to the facility at the Oceana City Council meeting.
Randall Topping had stood for a small group opposed to the facility coming into the city.
Most of the fear stemmed from the opioid crisis that has become critical in the area, although those in favor of the facility had pointed out that the two were not the same.
“If they are making (medical marijuana) here, you can bet some of it is going to end up on the street,” Topping said.
The opposition was not a not factor in the facility not locating in Oceana.
The facility would have initially employed as many as 25 people, mostly for 24-hour security. It also would have been fenced in with access closely guarded.
Oceana Mayor Thomas Evans said he had hoped the facility would come to fruition in the city, which is in dire need of new businesses to boost the struggling economy in the area.
“There is no law against them opening a business, and there is no law against us granting our approval,” Evans said. “We need to generate revenue and this is a company that had been willing to come here,” Evans said.
As of Friday evening, the for sale sign was still out on the side of the building.