Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald
Pineville Mayor Mike Kodak rides in one of the lead vehichles during the Pineville Labor Day Parade Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019.
Dave Morrison/The Indepednent Herald
And the band played on, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, as the Wyoming East High School band performed during the annual Pineville Labor Day Parade.
Angie Morriosn/The Independent Herald
Jacelyn Waldron was one of the honorees at the annual Pineville Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The parade down Main Street was one of the final events of teh week-end long celebration.
Dave Morrison/The Pineville Indepedent Herald
Bright colors highlighted the annual Pineville Labor Day parade down Main Avenue, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The parade was one of the final events of the weekend-long celebration.
Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald
Madison Kinser was one of the honorees in the annual Labor Day Parade through down Main Avenue, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, Kinser was a winner during the Beauty Pageant Sunday.