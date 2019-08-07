Kee Field Airport will receive a much needed upgrade to its runway in the near future.
According to reports, a $300,000 grant from the Department of Transportation is on the way for runway improvements that have been needed at the 50-year-old airport.
Congresswoman Carol Miller made the announcement on Monday.
"This investment from the Department of Transportation is crucial to rebuilding our infrastructure," the congresswoman said. "Our airports play an important role in connecting our state, strengthening our economy and increasing opportunity for tourism and I am exited to see the benefits of this additional funding."
The grant will be used for repairs on Kee Field Airport's 3,700-foot runway.
The airport, located two miles outside of Pineville, opened in October of 1969.