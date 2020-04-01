The Independent Herald of Pineville is ceasing publication after today’s edition.
Officials at HD Media, which purchased the newspaper in June 2017 from Civitas Media, said the weekly publication has been unprofitable for most of the time since that transaction, despite efforts to reduce expenses and improve its financial situation.
“This has been a difficult decision to make, but continuing to publish the Independent Herald was no longer sustainable,” said Les Smith, regional executive editor of HD Media. “We want to thank the subscribers and advertisers in Pineville and Wyoming County who did support our efforts to keep the newspaper a viable voice in the community.
“However, the current media landscape and the additional pressure brought by the coronavirus pandemic made the decision necessary.”
Readers with pre-paid subscriptions to the Independent Herald will receive refunds for the remaining portions of their subscriptions.
The paper, whose offices are now closed, had operated under the current name since 1912, but traces its roots back to 1899.