JULY 8
Lewis & Clark Circus, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Gilliland Park, Oceana. Tickets, $15 adult and $10 child. Visit lewis-clarkcircus.com.
JULY 12-14
8th Annual Civil War Days, Friday-Sunday, July 12-14, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Presented by the Wyoming County Historical Museum and Hale's Battery of the 22nd VA. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WVSPTwinFalls/ for updates and details.
JULY 13
Guyandotte River Regatta and Float, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Mullens Opportunity Center.
JULY 15-26
Swimming Lessons, 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19 and July 22-26, at Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana. Cost is $5 a day. For ages 3 and up.
JULY 18
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is hosting new student orientation sessions for all incoming summer and fall students. Wyoming/McDowell campus: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Space is limited; RSVP to 304-896-7100.
JULY 19
Youth Mental Health First Aid Training, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Cook Memorial Baptist Church Annex, Pineville. Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis. Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders. Training provided by Southern Highlands Community Mental Health. Tickets are free at eventbrite.com.
JULY 20
S-Con, Southern's Gaming and Pop Culture Convention, noon Saturday, July 20. Vendors pay $25 per space. Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which provides scholarships to Southern students. Free for spectators. Contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429.
Upper Laurel Fire — Rescue Station 500 Anniversary Celebration, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Poplar Gap Road, Ravencliff, W.Va. Music, fireworks, dunk tank, food, corn hole tournament, raffles, prizes, games, department open house, community fire education, health checks by WVU medical students.
JULY 26
2019 Glow Walk, 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Free.
JULY 27
2nd Annual Cardboard Boat Race, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana. More information on the Facebook event page.
The annual Bud Alps Reunion is slated for July 27 in Bud. The reunion will be held at Herndon Consolidated School from noon to 5 p.m.
AUG. 1
Pet Health Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Mullens City Hall, 316 Moran Ave., Mullens. Hosted by Angels of Assisi. For cats and dogs. Rabies, Distemper and Microchip: $25 total ($10 separate). Sick Exam: $10 (plus the cost of any medication). Limited to the first 40 pets.