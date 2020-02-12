PINEVILLE — There were several personnel moves on the agenda at the Wyoming County Board of Education meeting on Monday, Feb. 3.
Among those was Wyoming East Principal Amanda Hylton taking the vacant job at Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School.
Officials said the move was not related to the incident at the Westside at Wyoming East basketball game on Jan. 17.
At that game, there was an on-court incident sparked by a Westside fan coming out of the stands and approaching the bench. Also, there was a racist drawing left in the Westside locker room.
Superintendent Deirdre Cline said Hylton was one of 14 people who had applied for the Glen Fork job, which opened when Brenda Shumate took a job with the central office.
Cline also said that Terri Lea Smith, a retired county principal and wife of former Wyoming East Principal Barry Smith, would take over the job in the interim.
That move and the others on the personnel list were unanimously approved.
In other board of education news:
- It was awards day at the board meeting, held at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center. The board honors academic achievement on the first Monday of each month.
Among those honored were students attending the Ambassadors Camp at the University of Charleston, students attending the Governor’s Honor Academy at Marshall University and students who attending the Governor’s Stem Institute at Green Bank Observatory and WVU.
Those programs were held over the summer.
Also, the Gifted Program students presented their projects on which they are working.
- The county school nurses advised the board on what is happening in their department. All four of the county school nurses, Virginia Stump, Robin Folden, Amanda Cline and Sherry Walker, attended the meeting.
- Attendance Director John Henry reported on the county school attendance, which has been on the rise since the Communities in Schools program expanded to all of the feeder schools into Westside High.
He gave a detailed attendance report to the board, which had been updated earlier Monday.
Henry said he is hopeful the national program can expand to cover all of the county schools in the future.
- Cline also advised the board on the changes that would be made for future basketball meetings between Westside and Wyoming East.
Among those was moving the existing benches to opposite sides of the floor from one another and a Wyoming County pledge which was composed later in the week at a meeting between student leaders of the two schools.
The moving of the benches was approved by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. Tim Reid of the WVSSAC had granted the request Monday prior to the meeting.