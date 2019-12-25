HUNTINGTON — The holidays came early for one Huntington resident Thursday morning in the form of a $23,355 unclaimed property check presented by West Virginia state Treasurer John Perdue.
“This is a great Christmas present,” Perdue said. “But it’s your money.”
Mike McCarthy was reunited with the matured certificate of deposit left to him by his late father after his mother had reminded him of its worth.
The CD was issued by a bank in Ohio, but after being inactive for five years, it was transferred to the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property program.
“I’d moved a few times since the time the CD was originally purchased, so I’m sure there was a loss of address,” McCarthy said.
After making several steps to track down the certificate, including contacting the bank of the CD’s origin, McCarthy came up empty-handed.
Shortly after, McCarthy said he received a call from the Treasurer’s Office.
“They left a message with me, and before I could return it, they ended up calling my wife, as well, who immediately had me call them,” McCarthy said. “It’s a great service that the State Treasurer’s Office provides.”
Perdue, who presented the check to McCarthy at his home in east Huntington, said his office has returned in total over $200 million and $16 million to $20 million per year in lost or misplaced assets to citizens, businesses and organizations across the state.
“We started putting in a great effort to return that money,” Perdue said. “We reach out into the community. We advertise. We also send out letters to addresses we think are correct to try to find the rightful owners of that property, and I’m proud of my staff and what they do to be able to return that money. Most of them are completely surprised, which makes a big difference.”
Perdue said while the initial reactions from citizens to the Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property program were suspicious, the efforts have now become a household name.
“It’s very rewarding to be able to turn over $200 million of property to the citizens of this state,” Perdue said. “It’s your money that’s been lost or misplaced. From life insurance policies to CDs to checking accounts — I’ve seen all kinds of different items. It’s our job to get that money back to the rightful owners.”
McCarthy encouraged others to take advantage of the services of the Treasurer’s Office.
“Be proactive and take advantage of the resources the office provides,” McCarthy said. “It was unexpected, but we’ll be able to pay off some bills and put it to good use. It’s a good reminder of my late father, as well.”