HUNTINGTON — The first Huntington Comic & Toy Convention is set for Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7, and tickets are now on sale.
The event will be at the Mountain Health Arena (formerly known as Big Sandy Superstore Arena) and will feature celebrity guests alongside many locally and nationally known artists, exhibitors and vendors of all things pop culture.
Guests so far include WWE superstar Kevin Nash; the original Green Power Ranger, Jason David Frank; Marina Sirtis from “Star Trek, The Next Generation”; the Sixth Doctor, Colin Baker, from the hit BBC show “Doctor Who”; and anime voice actor and former Power Ranger Johnny Yong Bosch. More celebrities will be announced as the convention planning progresses.
The convention will also feature hundreds of exhibits from local and nationally known comic artists. Hundreds of vendors of comics and collectible toys will also attend.
For tickets and more information, visit www.huntingtoncomiccon.com.