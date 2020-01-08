Logan resident Carol Howerton has been named senior strategic adviser for workforce development for Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI). She will assume the new role Jan. 13.
Howerton also will join RCBI’s outreach staff in visiting companies and responding directly to their training needs.
“Carol’s extensive higher education experience and knowledge of the manufacturing industry will complement RCBI’s current workforce team,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “Together we will intensify efforts to deliver a skilled workforce for existing regional companies and businesses that may be looking to relocate to West Virginia.”
Howerton previously served as associate vice president for academic affairs at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, where she also served as grants manager. From 1999 to 2014, Howerton was chairwoman of the college’s Division of Applied and Industrial Technology.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and computer science from Concord College and a master of science degree in management information studies from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.