PINEVILLE — A backhoe and road workers were out early Thursday morning, Feb. 6, digging ditches to help the drainage off of W.Va. 10 outside of Pineville. Heavy rains had put the county under flood warning and forced early cancellation of county schools and postponement of after-school activities.
On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Wyoming County and six other counties — Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Monroe and Raleigh, which all received heavy rainfall that caused significant local flooding.
Justice authorized West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mike Todorovich to support local counties and to use all state resources necessary.
The governor also directed the West Virginia National Guard to assist. The State Emergency Operations Center was partially activated and was coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs.
Wyoming County got a brief reprieve from precipitation on Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures at or near 50 degrees. Rain was expected to move back in on Monday and Tuesday and continue off and on through Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Today is expected to reach a high of 55 with a 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m. That chance of rain rises to 70% after midnight. Rain is likely Thursday with a high near 54. Then rain and snow are possible Thursday night with a low around 33. Friday brings a chance of rain and snow showers with a 30% chance of precipitation and a high near 44.