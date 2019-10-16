The best laid-plans often take a detour, but as Tyler Blankenship has discovered, it is worth it when you finally reach that point where the plan becomes the reality.
For Blankenship, manager of Hanover Wrecker Service, the detour was a decade long and he had many “failures” along the way.
He remembers graduating from high school in 2008 with a plan.
“I graduated from Westside High School on Sunday, June 1, 2008, and on Monday, June 2, I went to work at 9 a.m. (at the wrecker service).”
But the floods in 2009 put a quick end to that.
“We lost everything,” Blankenship said. “We lost 12 vehicles. We lost four buildings, my grandfather’s double-wide. Everything was gone.”
After that, Blankenship said he tried a variety of different things. Professionally, it was his personal lost decade.
“For 10 years I dabbled in a few different things,” said Blankenship, who occasionally used to drive a wrecker to school. “I failed at a lot of things until I found my niche. And that is the one thing that I love to do, and that is this (Hanover Wrecker Service).”
And by the looks of things, he and his business are on the way up.
And that lost decade? It took a little less than a year for Blankenship to put it in the rearview mirror.
“We lost all this (due to the floods in 2009),” Blankenship said. “It was a hard time. We are now getting back to where we once were. I never saw it growing to this degree. But the old dog didn’t know the new dog’s tricks.”
And Blankenship has several.
Not only is Hanover Wrecker Service the only wrecker service with heavy-duty tow trucks in Wyoming and Mingo counties, but it is also expanding.
Since the beginning of the year, Blankenship has overseen the addition of a parts store, a garage and a body shop with a certified body man. All four of the company’s drivers are certified.
That is part of the education Blankenship and his team undergo.
“In a lot of places, you would have to make four or five stops to get a parts store, a garage, a body shop, a towing company, and we have that under one roof,” Blankenship said.
And, with a new computer system, Blankenship said he is saving customers hundreds of dollars.
“A lot of times drivers will have coverage (with their insurance company) they don’t even know they have and with our system we can look up that information,” Blankenship said. “We have saved customers hundreds of dollars. A lot of time people are worried that they won’t have the money to take care of this roadside assistance and it is a good feeling when they find out it is covered.”
Diving into the computer age was something Blankenship advocated.
Tire sales this month, especially at the beginning of hunting season, are expected to be brisk.
Blankenship said he plans to give back to the community.
He recently had a soda machine installed. The vending company gets 50 percent of the money taken in and the other 50 percent goes to the store. But Blankenship is donating his company’s share of the proceeds to the Oceana Fire Department.
He also said Hanover Wrecker Service plans on having fireworks on a couple occasions a year, including July 4.
Along with his fiancée Kristin Anderson, Blankenship said he feels he is at home in his life and work.
“I want to give back to the community,” Blankenship said. “I feel like with this business I’ve gotten a new lease on life. I feel like I am where I belong. And I want to give back to the community and be a positive influence in the community that has been supportive of what we are doing here.”
You can find out more about Hanover Wrecker Service on its Facebook page.